Pfenex Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX)

Pfenex Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors purchased 2,125 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 3,220% compared to the typical volume of 64 call options.

In other Pfenex news, insider Patrick K. Lucy sold 3,000 shares of Pfenex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $31,140.00.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Pfenex by 217.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfenex by 308.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,755 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Pfenex in the third quarter worth about $95,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Pfenex in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Pfenex in the second quarter worth about $91,000.

Pfenex stock opened at $12.68 on Wednesday. Pfenex has a one year low of $3.13 and a one year high of $13.65.

Pfenex (NYSEAMERICAN:PFNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.80 million.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PFNX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfenex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Pfenex in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pfenex in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Pfenex from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Pfenex presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.92.

About Pfenex

Pfenex Inc, a clinical-stage development and licensing biotechnology company, focuses on developing protein therapies for unmet patient needs. Its lead product candidates include PF708, a therapeutic equivalent drug candidate to Forteo (teriparatide) for the treatment of osteoporosis; and novel anthrax vaccine candidates, such as Px563L and RPA563 that have completed Phase Ia clinical study.

