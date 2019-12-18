Steelcase Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,791 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,423% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.

In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,038,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $137,455,000 after buying an additional 74,334 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 12.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,975,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,278,000 after buying an additional 788,468 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 69.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 5,543,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,788,000 after buying an additional 2,273,553 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Steelcase by 0.9% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,535,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,348,000 after purchasing an additional 23,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Steelcase by 32.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,435,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,648,000 after purchasing an additional 600,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.

