Steelcase Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:SCS)

Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,791 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,423% compared to the average volume of 71 put options.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Steelcase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James downgraded Steelcase from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th.
In other Steelcase news, Director Peter M. Wege II sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $47,736.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 230,444 shares in the company, valued at $4,230,951.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David C. Sylvester sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $136,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 405,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,388,910.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,300 shares of company stock worth $754,203 over the last quarter. 17.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE SCS opened at $19.08 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.22. Steelcase has a fifty-two week low of $13.96 and a fifty-two week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.38.
Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.11. Steelcase had a return on equity of 18.13% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm had revenue of $955.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $934.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Steelcase will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.
About Steelcase
Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including worktools.
Read More: What is a CD ladder?
Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.