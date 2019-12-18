Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CFO Randoll Sze Purchases 1,000 Shares

Athenex Inc (NASDAQ:ATNX) CFO Randoll Sze purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $13,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Randoll Sze also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Athenex alerts:

On Thursday, October 17th, Randoll Sze purchased 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.99 per share, for a total transaction of $10,990.00.

On Monday, September 30th, Randoll Sze purchased 1,000 shares of Athenex stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.62 per share, for a total transaction of $12,620.00.

Shares of Athenex stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Athenex Inc has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $21.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.01. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 98.13% and a negative net margin of 146.51%. The business had revenue of $19.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Athenex Inc will post -1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Athenex by 121.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 3,744 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Athenex by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 26,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Athenex in the 2nd quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ATNX shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Athenex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price objective on shares of Athenex in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Athenex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

About Athenex

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Read More: What Is An Exchange-Traded Fund (ETF)?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.