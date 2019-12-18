Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $108.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PKG. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Packaging Corp Of America in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Packaging Corp Of America from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus set a $118.00 target price on Packaging Corp Of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Packaging Corp Of America from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th.

Get Packaging Corp Of America alerts:

In other Packaging Corp Of America news, SVP Bruce A. Ridley sold 1,900 shares of Packaging Corp Of America stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.92, for a total transaction of $214,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 17,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,149.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 92,222.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $205,219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,616 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 81.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,972,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788,655 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Packaging Corp Of America by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,611,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,418,000 after purchasing an additional 456,865 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Packaging Corp Of America by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,881,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,037,241,000 after buying an additional 389,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Packaging Corp Of America in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,262,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PKG opened at $112.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.00 and a 200-day moving average of $103.52. The company has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.68. Packaging Corp Of America has a one year low of $77.90 and a one year high of $114.78.

Packaging Corp Of America (NYSE:PKG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Packaging Corp Of America had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. Analysts expect that Packaging Corp Of America will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 19th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Packaging Corp Of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.35%.

Packaging Corp Of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products primarily in the United States. The company's Packaging segment offers various corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Corp Of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Corp Of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.