Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) Trading Down 0.7%

Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc (NYSE:LL) shares traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.37 and last traded at $10.45, 50,873 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 1,169,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.52.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lumber Liquidators from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Lumber Liquidators from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.14.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.19 and its 200-day moving average is $9.75. The stock has a market cap of $302.03 million, a PE ratio of 17.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.91.

Lumber Liquidators (NYSE:LL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $263.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.01 million. Lumber Liquidators had a negative net margin of 5.85% and a positive return on equity of 2.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lumber Liquidators Holdings Inc will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.8% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,776,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,066,000 after buying an additional 21,488 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 3.8% during the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,153,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,323,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 0.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 818,993 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,083,000 after buying an additional 3,535 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 19.0% during the third quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,326 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 80,415 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Lumber Liquidators by 2.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 383,356 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 9,407 shares during the period. 74.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lumber Liquidators

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species, engineered hardwood, laminates, resilient vinyl flooring, waterproof vinyl plank, and porcelain tile; renewable flooring, and bamboo and cork products; and a selection of flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, noise-reducing underlay, adhesives, and flooring tools under the Bellawood brand.

