Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR) Reaches New 12-Month High at $977.00

Bankers Investment Trust PLC (LON:BNKR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 977 ($12.85) and last traded at GBX 977 ($12.85), with a volume of 454188 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 974.98 ($12.83).

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.19. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 948.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 937.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.69, a current ratio of 52.43 and a quick ratio of 52.43.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th were given a GBX 5.35 ($0.07) dividend. This is a positive change from Bankers Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $5.10. This represents a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 24th. Bankers Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

In related news, insider Susan Inglis bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 946 ($12.44) per share, with a total value of £47,300 ($62,220.47).

About Bankers Investment Trust (LON:BNKR)

The Bankers Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Henderson Investment Funds Limited. It is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

