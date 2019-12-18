Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) Trading 2.4% Higher

Cortexyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRTX) shares traded up 2.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.15 and last traded at $39.99, 6,907 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 177,710 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cortexyme from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.83.

Cortexyme (NASDAQ:CRTX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37). Equities research analysts forecast that Cortexyme, Inc. will post -1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $7,428,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $5,926,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Cortexyme by 32.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 12,384 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $1,970,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cortexyme during the second quarter worth $1,052,000. 20.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cortexyme Company Profile (NASDAQ:CRTX)

Cortexyme, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for Alzheimer's disease and other degenerative disorders. Its lead drug candidate is COR388, an orally-administered brain-penetrating small molecule gingipain inhibitor, which has completed Phase 1a and Phase 1b clinical trials for use in patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease.

