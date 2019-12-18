Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions. It provides automatic teller machines, financial and point of sale services. The Company offers electronic card systems, monitoring software, fraud control, retail cash cycle management and electronic shelf labeling services. Diebold Nixdorf Incorporated, formerly known as Diebold Inc. is based in Ohio, United States. “

DBD has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Diebold Nixdorf from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut Diebold Nixdorf from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Sidoti began coverage on Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Diebold Nixdorf in a research note on Friday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Diebold Nixdorf stock opened at $10.65 on Tuesday. Diebold Nixdorf has a 1 year low of $2.41 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The company has a market cap of $776.35 million, a PE ratio of -10.34 and a beta of 2.72. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.11.

Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.61) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Diebold Nixdorf will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Ulrich Naher purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.90 per share, with a total value of $237,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ellen Costello purchased 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $55,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 67,600 shares of company stock valued at $498,304. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DBD. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Diebold Nixdorf in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Riverhead Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Diebold Nixdorf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Diebold Nixdorf by 97.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diebold Nixdorf Company Profile

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated provides connected commerce solutions to financial institutions and retailers in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Retail. The Banking segment offers cash recyclers and dispensers, intelligent deposit terminals, teller automation tools, and kiosk technologies, as well as physical security solutions; and front-end applications for consumer connection points and back-end platforms that manage channel transactions, operations and integration and facilitate omnichannel transactions, endpoint monitoring, remote asset management, customer marketing, merchandise management, and analytics.

