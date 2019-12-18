Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CRAWFORD & CO. is a worldwide diversified services firm organized which provides claims services, risk management services, disability managment, risk control services and risk management information services to insurance companies, self-insured corporations and governmental entities. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Crawford & Company from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

CRD.B opened at $10.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Crawford & Company has a 1 year low of $8.00 and a 1 year high of $10.79. The firm has a market cap of $553.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 1.02.

Crawford & Company (NYSE:CRD.B) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Crawford & Company had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 2.98%. The business had revenue of $254.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crawford & Company will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 18th. Crawford & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.32%.

About Crawford & Company

Crawford & Company provides claims management and outsourcing solutions to the risk management and insurance industry, and self-insured entities. The company's Crawford Claims Solutions segment offers claims management services related to property, casualty, and catastrophe losses caused by physical damage to commercial and residential real properties, and personal properties, as well as marine losses.

