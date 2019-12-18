Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ARDX. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Svb Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Ardelyx from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of Ardelyx from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ardelyx from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Leerink Swann set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $9.25.

Shares of ARDX opened at $7.93 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.40 and its 200-day moving average is $4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 6.27 and a quick ratio of 6.27. Ardelyx has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $8.31.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37). The business had revenue of $3.01 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 5,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total value of $34,000.00. Also, CFO Mark Kaufmann sold 20,000 shares of Ardelyx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $91,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock worth $160,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Ardelyx in the third quarter worth approximately $87,000. 73.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells medicines for the treatment of cardio renal diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hyperphosphatemia in end-stage renal disease patients on dialysis.

