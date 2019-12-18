Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is engaged in production of digital content. The company’s operating segment consists of Dolphin Digital Media and Dolphin Digital Studios. Dolphin Digital Media segment creates and manages social networking websites for children. It has developed Dolphinsecure.com, which is a secure website for children using fingerprint reader technology. Dolphin Digital Studios segment creates original programming that premieres online, with an initial focus on content geared toward tweens and teens. It also provides production services to a related party. Dolphin Entertainment Inc., formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media Inc., is headquartered in Coral Gables, FL. “

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DLPN. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. ValuEngine raised Dolphin Entertainment from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN opened at $0.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 million, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 7.31.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Dolphin Entertainment stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 6.54% of the company’s stock.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

Featured Article: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dolphin Entertainment (DLPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.