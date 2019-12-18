Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on ETON. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley started coverage on Eton Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, September 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Eton Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Eton Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.75.

ETON stock opened at $6.41 on Tuesday. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $10.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.16 million and a PE ratio of -1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.05 and a 200 day moving average of $6.48.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETON. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $155,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 181.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 16,813 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth $228,000. 12.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. It primarily focuses on liquid products, including injectable, oral liquid, and ophthalmic products. The company develops EM-100, an ophthalmic product for the treatment of allergic conjunctivitis; ET-202 and ET-203, which are injectable product candidates for use in the hospital setting; ET-103, an oral liquid product candidate for hypothyroidism; ET-101, ET-102, and ET-104, which are oral liquid product candidates for neurological indications; and CT-100, a synthetic corticotropin therapeutic candidate for rheumatoid arthritis.

