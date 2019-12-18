Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.

Get Change Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37.

Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The business had revenue of $795.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $776.18 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Change Healthcare will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,950,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

About Change Healthcare

Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.

Read More: Trading on Margin

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.