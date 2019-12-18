Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) Lowered to “Hold” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Change Healthcare (NASDAQ:CHNG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHNG. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an outperform rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on Change Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Change Healthcare from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.59.
Shares of NASDAQ CHNG opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Change Healthcare has a 12 month low of $11.24 and a 12 month high of $15.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.37.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,483,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,933,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,950,000. BlueMountain Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,688,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Change Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.
About Change Healthcare
Change Healthcare Inc, an independent healthcare technology platform, provides data and analytics-driven solutions to improve clinical, financial, and patient engagement outcomes in the United States healthcare system. It operates in three segments: Software and Analytics, Network Solutions, and Technology-Enabled Services.
Read More: Trading on Margin
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for Change Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Change Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.