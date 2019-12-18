DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DHI Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

Shares of DHX opened at $3.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.62. DHI Group has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $175.71 million, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.54.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. DHI Group had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $37.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.94 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DHI Group will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 284.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,249,829 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,469 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,802,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,005,000 after purchasing an additional 321,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,326,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,305,000 after purchasing an additional 334,450 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,590,467 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,678,000 after purchasing an additional 391,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,497,685 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 141,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

