GATX (NYSE:GATX) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of GATX (NYSE:GATX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen reiterated a hold rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of GATX in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $85.75.

GATX stock opened at $83.05 on Tuesday. GATX has a fifty-two week low of $67.46 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $82.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.47.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. GATX had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 10.18%. The firm had revenue of $360.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GATX will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.25%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in GATX by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 116,581 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in GATX by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,709,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in GATX by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,409,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,607,000 after buying an additional 118,186 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in GATX by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 98,765 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,657,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in GATX by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,872 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets in the rail and marine markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Rail North America, Rail International, Portfolio Management, and American Steamship Company (ASC). The Rail North America segment primarily leases railcars and locomotives.

