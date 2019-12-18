Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on HL. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Hecla Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hecla Mining from $2.30 to $1.80 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised Hecla Mining from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $1.60 to $2.20 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hecla Mining from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Hecla Mining from $3.00 to $3.75 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.10.

Shares of HL stock opened at $3.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. Hecla Mining has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Hecla Mining had a negative net margin of 19.71% and a negative return on equity of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $161.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -9.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,285,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533,202 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 35.2% in the third quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 9,767,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,541,606 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 22.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,255,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,826 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,698,988 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after purchasing an additional 81,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. increased its holdings in Hecla Mining by 25.0% in the second quarter. Waterton Global Resource Management Inc. now owns 5,526,856 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,085 shares in the last quarter. 56.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties worldwide. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk flotation concentrates to custom smelters and brokers; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

