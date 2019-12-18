Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.66.

NYSE MTH opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $940.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.41 million. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Meritage Homes will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Man Group plc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 244.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 564.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 574.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.

