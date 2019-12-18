Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Meritage Homes in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a sell rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Meritage Homes from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Meritage Homes from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their target price for the company from $54.50 to $67.50 in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.66.
NYSE MTH opened at $62.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.95. Meritage Homes has a 52 week low of $33.57 and a 52 week high of $76.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $68.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.
In other Meritage Homes news, Director R. Odell Michael sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $362,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dana Bradford sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.80, for a total value of $682,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Man Group plc boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 244.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 479,456 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,730,000 after purchasing an additional 340,268 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 564.7% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 260,378 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,368,000 after purchasing an additional 221,205 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 1,042.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 240,339 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,908,000 after purchasing an additional 219,301 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Meritage Homes in the second quarter worth $9,919,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 574.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 214,888 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,917,000 after purchasing an additional 183,044 shares during the last quarter. 98.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Meritage Homes
Meritage Homes Corporation designs and builds single-family homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers. The company also offers luxury homes; and title insurance and closing/settlement services to its homebuyers.
