ValuEngine Downgrades NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Cowen set a $1.00 price objective on shares of NantHealth and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Get NantHealth alerts:

Shares of NH opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.65 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.69. NantHealth has a 1 year low of $0.45 and a 1 year high of $1.96.

NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $22.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. NantHealth had a negative net margin of 105.82% and a negative return on equity of 10,106.10%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NantHealth will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in NantHealth by 778.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 45,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 40,755 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in NantHealth by 154.2% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 45,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in NantHealth by 436.1% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 91,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 74,108 shares during the last quarter. 2.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About NantHealth

NantHealth, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in converging science and technology through an integrated clinical platform to provide health information at the point of care. It develops NantHealth solutions, including molecular profiling solutions, software, and hardware systems infrastructure, which integrates patient data management, bioinformatics, and molecular medicine to enable value-based care and evidence-based clinical practice.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for NantHealth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NantHealth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.