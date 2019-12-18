Denarius (D) Price Down 10.4% This Week

Denarius (CURRENCY:D) traded down 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. One Denarius coin can now be bought for $0.0697 or 0.00001043 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptohub, SouthXchange, CoinExchange and Stocks.Exchange. During the last week, Denarius has traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar. Denarius has a total market cap of $475,433.00 and approximately $912.00 worth of Denarius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius Profile

D is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 14th, 2017. Denarius’ total supply is 6,826,028 coins. Denarius’ official Twitter account is @denariuscoin . The Reddit community for Denarius is /r/denariuscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Denarius is denarius.io

Buying and Selling Denarius

Denarius can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia, TradeOgre, SouthXchange and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Denarius directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Denarius should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Denarius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

