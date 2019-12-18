NAGA (NGC) Price Hits $0.0169 on Major Exchanges

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. NAGA has a market cap of $1.22 million and $360.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NAGA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0169 or 0.00000253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, HitBTC, IDEX and Bittrex. During the last week, NAGA has traded 11.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00038018 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $416.04 or 0.06241903 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000459 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00027634 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000371 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0991 or 0.00001487 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002560 BTC.

About NAGA

NAGA (CRYPTO:NGC) is a token. It launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official website is www.thenagacoin.com . NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, Bittrex, HitBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

