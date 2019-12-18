Qtum Market Capitalization Achieves $149.56 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded down 1.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Over the last week, Qtum has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can currently be purchased for about $1.55 or 0.00023313 BTC on major exchanges including Iquant, Upbit, ZB.COM and Binance. Qtum has a total market cap of $149.56 million and approximately $320.58 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000678 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00006433 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

About Qtum

QTUM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 101,994,512 coins and its circulating supply is 96,244,492 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Qtum

Qtum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ABCC, Poloniex, GOPAX, DragonEX, CoinEgg, LiteBit.eu, DigiFinex, Liquid, HitBTC, HBUS, Ovis, Huobi, Bitfinex, Cobinhood, OTCBTC, Liqui, Bibox, BitForex, Bleutrade, EXX, OKEx, Bit-Z, LBank, Iquant, Kucoin, Livecoin, CoinEx, Upbit, Gate.io, Bitbns, BigONE, Exrates, Bittrex, Coinone, Binance, Coindeal, Coinsuper, Coinnest, Allcoin, Crex24, ZB.COM, CoinExchange, BCEX, Coinrail and Bithumb. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “QTUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.