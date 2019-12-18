Tether Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $30.57 Billion (USDT)

Tether (CURRENCY:USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Tether has traded down 0.5% against the dollar. One Tether token can currently be bought for about $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including B2BX, Instant Bitex, ChaoEX and Upbit. Tether has a total market cap of $4.14 billion and $30.57 billion worth of Tether was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Tether Profile

Tether’s launch date was June 10th, 2014. Tether’s total supply is 4,207,771,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,108,044,456 tokens. Tether’s official Twitter account is @Tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tether is tether.to

Tether Token Trading

Tether can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex, Binance, OKEx, Huobi, Bit-Z, DragonEX, OOOBTC, MBAex, TOPBTC, Kryptono, Cobinhood, IDCM, ChaoEX, CoinEx, Liqui, ZB.COM, CoinTiger, B2BX, HitBTC, Poloniex, Bibox, QBTC, LBank, C2CX, TDAX, BtcTurk, Bitfinex, CoinBene, ABCC, DigiFinex, Kraken, Bittrex, BTC-Alpha, FCoin, BitForex, Iquant, Kucoin, Exmo, Gate.io, Coinut, Upbit, UEX, Trade By Trade, IDAX, EXX, BigONE, BitMart and Sistemkoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tether should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tether using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

