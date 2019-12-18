Desire (DSR) Hits Market Cap of $17,145.00

Desire (CURRENCY:DSR) traded up 4.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 18th. During the last week, Desire has traded up 136.7% against the US dollar. One Desire coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0017 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and Mercatox. Desire has a total market cap of $17,145.00 and $5,570.00 worth of Desire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,677.16 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.01852061 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $177.03 or 0.02656010 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $37.58 or 0.00563815 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00012796 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00690359 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00052523 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00018208 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015115 BTC.

Desire Profile

Desire (CRYPTO:DSR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Desire’s total supply is 10,869,488 coins and its circulating supply is 10,269,488 coins. The Reddit community for Desire is /r/desireCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Desire is www.desire-crypto.com . Desire’s official Twitter account is @DesireCoin

Buying and Selling Desire

Desire can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange, Mercatox, CryptoBridge and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Desire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Desire should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Desire using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

