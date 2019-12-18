BriaCoin Reaches 1-Day Volume of $9.00 (BRIA)

BriaCoin (CURRENCY:BRIA) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One BriaCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0400 or 0.00000600 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BriaCoin has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. BriaCoin has a total market capitalization of $29,720.00 and $9.00 worth of BriaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BriaCoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12,601.95 or 1.89112518 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000464 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00026600 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About BriaCoin

BRIA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 7th, 2016. BriaCoin’s total supply is 743,431 coins. The official website for BriaCoin is briacoin.com . BriaCoin’s official Twitter account is @briacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BriaCoin

BriaCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BriaCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BriaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BriaCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BRIAUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for BriaCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BriaCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.