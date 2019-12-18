Imperial Capital Comments on AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc (NYSE:AMC) – Analysts at Imperial Capital cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AMC Entertainment in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Imperial Capital analyst D. Miller now forecasts that the company will earn $0.37 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.40. Imperial Capital currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Imperial Capital also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.11). AMC Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 0.64%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.82) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMC Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra cut AMC Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. MKM Partners set a $11.00 price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Macquarie set a $16.00 target price on AMC Entertainment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of AMC opened at $8.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.14. AMC Entertainment has a 12-month low of $7.47 and a 12-month high of $17.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.64 million, a PE ratio of 62.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.16, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,493,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,591,000 after purchasing an additional 985,100 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 4,961.7% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 946,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,128,000 after acquiring an additional 927,843 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 314.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 627,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 476,203 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 23.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,807,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 338,938 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC grew its position in AMC Entertainment by 58.0% in the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 745,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 273,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.57% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.85%. AMC Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 615.38%.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of December 31, 2018, it owned, operated, or had interests in 637 theatres with a total of 8,114 screens in the United States; and 369 theatres and 2,977 screens in European markets.

