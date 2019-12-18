William Blair Weighs in on Haymaker Acquisition Corp.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:OSW)

Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) – Equities researchers at William Blair dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for Haymaker Acquisition in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. William Blair also issued estimates for Haymaker Acquisition’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

OSW has been the subject of several other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Haymaker Acquisition from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Nomura downgraded shares of Haymaker Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

OSW opened at $16.32 on Wednesday. Haymaker Acquisition has a 1-year low of $11.35 and a 1-year high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.37.

Haymaker Acquisition (NYSE:OSW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The company had revenue of $144.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.58 million.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Haymaker Acquisition stock. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of Haymaker Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:OSW) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. owned approximately 0.13% of Haymaker Acquisition worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

