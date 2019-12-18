Bloom Hits 24-Hour Volume of $104.00 (BLT)

Bloom (CURRENCY:BLT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on December 18th. Bloom has a market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $104.00 worth of Bloom was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloom has traded 6.3% higher against the dollar. One Bloom token can currently be purchased for $0.0247 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), AirSwap, Bibox and Bittrex.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002764 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015110 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.79 or 0.00191832 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.18 or 0.01202881 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0446 or 0.00000669 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000188 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00026504 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00120711 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Bloom

Bloom launched on November 10th, 2017. Bloom’s total supply is 150,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,642,697 tokens. Bloom’s official website is hellobloom.io . The Reddit community for Bloom is /r/BloomToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bloom’s official Twitter account is @BloomToken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bloom

Bloom can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: AirSwap, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Bittrex, Bibox, TOPBTC, IDEX and Upbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bloom using one of the exchanges listed above.

