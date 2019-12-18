Alliance Data Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:ADS)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 4,892 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,286% compared to the average daily volume of 353 put options.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of Alliance Data Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Whitnell & Co. bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 310 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Alliance Data Systems by 92.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Alliance Data Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $62,000. 89.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ADS opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a PE ratio of 5.09, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.65. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $182.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $105.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 47.40% and a net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 11.69%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ADS. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Alliance Data Systems in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alliance Data Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

