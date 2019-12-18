Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to Neutral

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on RIO. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. They set an equal weight rating on the stock. Fundamental Research reissued a buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of Rio Tinto from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Rio Tinto from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Rio Tinto from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $867.26.

Rio Tinto stock opened at $58.68 on Tuesday. Rio Tinto has a 12-month low of $46.32 and a 12-month high of $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $73.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.89.

In other Rio Tinto news, insider Clark Megan purchased 525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $94.33 per share, with a total value of $49,523.25.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 554 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. 7.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rio Tinto Group engages in finding, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminium, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminium smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

