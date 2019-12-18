William Blair Weighs in on Palomar Holdings Inc’s Q4 2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLMR)

Posted by on Dec 18th, 2019

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) – Research analysts at William Blair lifted their Q4 2019 EPS estimates for Palomar in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, December 16th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PLMR. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Palomar in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palomar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.17.

Palomar stock opened at $53.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. Palomar has a 12 month low of $18.06 and a 12 month high of $55.67.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $30.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.09 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLMR. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Axiom International Investors LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $1,419,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $10,399,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter valued at about $860,000. 54.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $1,460,000.00. Also, major shareholder Vi Gp Aiv Ltd. Genstar sold 787,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $27,594,000.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,037,500 shares of company stock worth $211,694,890.

Earnings History and Estimates for Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR)

