Capital One Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial upped their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on WPX Energy from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 23rd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on WPX Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine upgraded WPX Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $13.00) on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank lifted their price objective on WPX Energy from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.30.

Shares of WPX Energy stock opened at $12.69 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.35 and a 200 day moving average of $10.49. WPX Energy has a 12 month low of $8.79 and a 12 month high of $15.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.75 million. WPX Energy had a return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 25.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share.

In other WPX Energy news, Director Karl F. Kurz bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.31 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 64,367 shares in the company, valued at $727,990.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $841,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $681,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after purchasing an additional 711,859 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

