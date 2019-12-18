Research Analysts Set Expectations for Barclays PLC’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:BCS)

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.18. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Barclays’ FY2020 earnings at $1.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.53 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on BCS. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. ValuEngine cut shares of Barclays from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.00.

Shares of BCS stock opened at $9.81 on Wednesday. Barclays has a 52-week low of $6.54 and a 52-week high of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Barclays had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.48 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,769,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,293,000 after buying an additional 497,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,915,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,187,000 after buying an additional 303,564 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 2,730,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,778,000 after buying an additional 952,520 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 133.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,436,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,541,000 after buying an additional 1,394,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 41,399 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers personal and business banking services; credit and debit cards; international banking; and private banking services, which include investment, wealth planning, and credit and specialist solutions to high net worth and ultra-high net worth clients, and family offices.

