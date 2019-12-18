FY2019 EPS Estimates for RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Lifted by Analyst

RECKITT BENCKIS/S (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a research note issued on Tuesday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Deboo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.85.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RBGLY. ValuEngine downgraded RECKITT BENCKIS/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on RECKITT BENCKIS/S in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of RECKITT BENCKIS/S stock opened at $16.07 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.77. The company has a market capitalization of $58.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.46 and a beta of 0.78. RECKITT BENCKIS/S has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $18.85.

About RECKITT BENCKIS/S

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers products for the treatment of analgesic and gastro-intestinal problems, sore throat, cough, pain, and flu, as well as wellness products in sexual wellbeing, footcare, vitamins, and supplements under the Durex, Gaviscon, Nurofen, Mucinex, Scholl/Amopé, and Strepsils brand names.

