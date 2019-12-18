Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) Forecasted to Post FY2019 Earnings of $13.35 Per Share

Essex Property Trust Inc (NYSE:ESS) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial decreased their FY2019 earnings estimates for Essex Property Trust in a research note issued on Monday, December 16th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will earn $13.35 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $13.40. Capital One Financial currently has a “Equal Weight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Essex Property Trust’s Q4 2019 earnings at $3.43 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $3.35 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $3.47 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $3.53 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.01 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $3.62 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $3.74 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $3.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $14.99 EPS.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.36 by ($1.83). The company had revenue of $366.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.49 million. Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 29.78% and a return on equity of 6.73%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share.

ESS has been the subject of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut Essex Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Essex Property Trust from $320.00 to $342.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Sandler O’Neill upgraded Essex Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $355.00 target price on Essex Property Trust and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $325.97.

NYSE ESS opened at $296.19 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $313.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $312.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. Essex Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $235.51 and a fifty-two week high of $334.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.28.

In other news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.26, for a total value of $810,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,161,823.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig K. Zimmerman sold 4,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.59, for a total value of $1,360,073.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,989,528.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 989,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,964,000 after acquiring an additional 698,750 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 271.4% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 344,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $100,458,000 after purchasing an additional 251,449 shares in the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,738,000 after purchasing an additional 110,578 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 505,873 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,680,000 after purchasing an additional 106,272 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 878,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,381,000 after purchasing an additional 86,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 245 apartment communities with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

