GDI Property Group Ltd (GDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.
Shares of GDI Property Group stock opened at A$1.55 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.90 million and a P/E ratio of 386.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.47. GDI Property Group has a 12 month low of A$1.28 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of A$1.62 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.
About GDI Property Group
