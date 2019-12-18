GDI Property Group Ltd (GDI) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 30th

GDI Property Group Ltd (ASX:GDI) declared a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.039 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Shares of GDI Property Group stock opened at A$1.55 ($1.10) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.90 million and a P/E ratio of 386.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of A$1.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of A$1.47. GDI Property Group has a 12 month low of A$1.28 ($0.91) and a 12 month high of A$1.62 ($1.15). The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.59.

About GDI Property Group

GDI Property Group (GDI) is an ASX listed property owner and fund manager. We have a proud history of delivering strong returns to investors for over 25 years. Our Board and employees are passionate about property and about funds management. We aim to continue to grow the wealth of our investors, provide exceptional accommodation to our customers and be a highly respected brand in our community.

