Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) Raises Dividend to $0.10 Per Share

Abacus Property Group (ASX:ABP) announced a interim dividend on Monday, December 16th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.095 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Abacus Property Group’s previous interim dividend of $0.09.
Shares of ASX:ABP opened at A$3.66 ($2.60) on Wednesday. Abacus Property Group has a 12 month low of A$3.24 ($2.30) and a 12 month high of A$4.38 ($3.11). The stock has a market cap of $2.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is A$3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is A$3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.88, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 1.45.
Abacus Property Group Company Profile
