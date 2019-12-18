Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.
Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66.
Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pfizer Company Profile
Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.
