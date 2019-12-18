Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Increases Dividend to $0.38 Per Share

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the biopharmaceutical company on Friday, March 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $38.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.71. Pfizer has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $212.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.66.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.19.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

