Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.23 Per Share

Choice Hotels International Inc (NYSE:CHH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share on Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This is a boost from Choice Hotels International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

Choice Hotels International has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years. Choice Hotels International has a dividend payout ratio of 21.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Choice Hotels International to earn $4.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.5%.

Shares of CHH stock opened at $101.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.20 and a 200-day moving average of $89.54. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.95. Choice Hotels International has a one year low of $66.71 and a one year high of $103.33.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $310.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.10 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 19.43% and a negative return on equity of 174.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Choice Hotels International will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Patrick Cimerola sold 15,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.06, for a total transaction of $1,386,055.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,380 shares in the company, valued at $3,165,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,186,161. 24.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CHH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of Choice Hotels International in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Choice Hotels International in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.11.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Cambria Hotels, V8 Hotel Köln @Motorworld, Quality Hotel Ostrava, Hotel Aquarius Venice, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

