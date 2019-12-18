Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st.

PLPC opened at $71.29 on Wednesday. Preformed Line Products has a 12-month low of $45.12 and a 12-month high of $76.60. The stock has a market cap of $367.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.06 and a 200-day moving average of $56.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Get Preformed Line Products alerts:

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $119.22 million for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 5.25%.

PLPC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine lowered Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. BidaskClub upgraded Preformed Line Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd.

About Preformed Line Products

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems used in the construction and maintenance of overhead and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers formed wire and related hardware products to support, protect, terminate, and secure power conductor and communication cables, as well as to control cable dynamics; and hardware products to support and protect transmission conductors, spacers, spacer-dampers, stockbridge dampers, corona suppression devices, and various compression fittings for dead-end applications.

See Also: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Preformed Line Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preformed Line Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.