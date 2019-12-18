Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) Announces $0.15 — Dividend

Patriot Transportation Holding Inc (NASDAQ:PATI) announced a — dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, January 30th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

PATI opened at $19.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.65 million, a P/E ratio of 49.44 and a beta of -0.15. Patriot Transportation has a 12-month low of $16.01 and a 12-month high of $20.18.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Patriot Transportation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th.

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc, through its subsidiary, Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc, engages in the transportation business. The company is involved in hauling petroleum related products, including gas and diesel fuel; and dry bulk commodities, such as cement, lime, and various industrial powder products, and liquid chemicals.

