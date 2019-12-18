Caleres Inc (CAL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.07 on January 9th

Caleres Inc (NYSE:CAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the textile maker on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Caleres has a payout ratio of 11.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Caleres to earn $2.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 10.7%.

Get Caleres alerts:

Shares of CAL stock opened at $22.72 on Wednesday. Caleres has a 12-month low of $14.30 and a 12-month high of $32.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.75 and a 200-day moving average of $20.31.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The textile maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.03). Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $792.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Caleres’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Caleres will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on CAL. ValuEngine raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Caleres to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Caleres in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Caleres from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.80.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear in the United States, Canada, Guam, and Italy. It operates through Famous Footwear and Brand Portfolio segments. The company offers licensed, branded, and private-label casual, dress, and athletic footwear products to women, men, and children.

Further Reading: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Caleres Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caleres and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.