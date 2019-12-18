Orchid Island Capital Inc (ORC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on January 31st

Orchid Island Capital Inc (NYSE:ORC) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, January 31st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th.

Orchid Island Capital has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years. Orchid Island Capital has a payout ratio of 300.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Orchid Island Capital to earn $0.83 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.7%.

Get Orchid Island Capital alerts:

Shares of ORC opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $365.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.48. Orchid Island Capital has a 12 month low of $5.04 and a 12 month high of $7.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.96.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. ValuEngine cut shares of Orchid Island Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About Orchid Island Capital

Orchid Island Capital, Inc, a specialty finance company, invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) in the United States. The company's RMBS are backed primarily by single-family residential mortgage loans, referred as Agency RMBS. Its portfolio includes traditional pass-through Agency RMBS; and structured Agency RMBS, including collateralized mortgage obligations, interest only securities, inverse interest only securities, and principal only securities.

Further Reading: Discount Rate

Receive News & Ratings for Orchid Island Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orchid Island Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.