MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of 0.47 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, January 15th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th.

MGM Growth Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. MGM Growth Properties has a dividend payout ratio of 193.8% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect MGM Growth Properties to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.2%.

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $29.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.96 and its 200 day moving average is $30.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. MGM Growth Properties has a 52-week low of $25.50 and a 52-week high of $33.30.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.35). MGM Growth Properties had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 1.31%. The firm had revenue of $226.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.18.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

