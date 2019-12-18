Independent Bank Corp (INDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.
Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.
Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.
In other news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $656,027.20. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.
Independent Bank Company Profile
Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.
