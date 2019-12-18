Independent Bank Corp (INDB) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 27th

Independent Bank Corp (NASDAQ:INDB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the bank on Friday, January 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 27th.

Independent Bank has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 31.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.3%.

Shares of Independent Bank stock opened at $86.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.25 and its 200 day moving average is $75.86. Independent Bank has a 1 year low of $62.33 and a 1 year high of $87.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.09. Independent Bank had a net margin of 28.03% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $136.41 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas R. Venables sold 7,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total value of $656,027.20. Also, President Gerard F. Nadeau sold 1,449 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.55, for a total value of $122,512.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 16,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,381,716.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,873 shares of company stock valued at $3,930,442 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. G.Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Independent Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub downgraded Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, Gabelli initiated coverage on Independent Bank in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.33.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

