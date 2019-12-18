FY2019 EPS Estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Reduced by KeyCorp

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their FY2019 EPS estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in a research note issued to investors on Monday, December 16th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $0.65 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.66. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $56.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

USAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60 and a beta of 1.46.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAP. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 15.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 454,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,276,000 after buying an additional 61,163 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 10.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 488,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,805,000 after purchasing an additional 46,469 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the second quarter worth $686,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products in the third quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% in the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 15,390 shares during the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Stainless & Alloy Products

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

