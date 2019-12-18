P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) Announces $0.13 Quarterly Dividend

P H Glatfelter Co (NYSE:GLT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, December 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the basic materials company on Saturday, February 1st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd.

P H Glatfelter has increased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. P H Glatfelter has a payout ratio of 71.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect P H Glatfelter to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.8%.

Shares of GLT stock opened at $18.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $816.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.05. P H Glatfelter has a 52 week low of $9.28 and a 52 week high of $19.03.

P H Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. P H Glatfelter had a negative net margin of 6.13% and a positive return on equity of 4.99%. The company had revenue of $232.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that P H Glatfelter will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

GLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of P H Glatfelter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Cfra raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of P H Glatfelter from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

About P H Glatfelter

P. H. Glatfelter Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. The company's Composite Fibers business unit offers food and beverage filtration paper for single-serve coffee and tea products; wall covering base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate papers for use in production of decorative laminates, furniture, and flooring applications; and special paper products, which are used in electrical energy storage, transport and transmission, wipes, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

