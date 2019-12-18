Traders Buy High Volume of NuStar Energy Put Options (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 660 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,058% compared to the average daily volume of 57 put options.

In related news, Director William E. Greehey purchased 527,426 shares of NuStar Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.44 per share, with a total value of $14,999,995.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,646,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,347,313.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,970,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $535,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $744,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,681,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new stake in NuStar Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. 64.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NS opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. NuStar Energy has a 12-month low of $19.81 and a 12-month high of $30.06. The stock has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.55, a PEG ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 1.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average of $27.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.18). NuStar Energy had a negative net margin of 10.42% and a positive return on equity of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $378.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $397.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that NuStar Energy will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NS. Zacks Investment Research cut NuStar Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine raised NuStar Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.25.

About NuStar Energy

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment transports refined petroleum products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

