Hilton Grand Vacations Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors bought 7,305 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,596% compared to the typical daily volume of 271 call options.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HGV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Hilton Grand Vacations from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.63.

Shares of HGV opened at $34.50 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.14. Hilton Grand Vacations has a fifty-two week low of $24.17 and a fifty-two week high of $36.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of 11.31, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.41.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.10. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 47.96%. The firm had revenue of $466.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 594,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,920,000 after acquiring an additional 107,401 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1,156.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,833,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687,240 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 1.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Grand Vacations during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,591,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in Hilton Grand Vacations by 86.9% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 28,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares during the last quarter. 99.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Hilton Grand Vacations

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

