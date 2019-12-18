Investors Purchase Large Volume of PACCAR Put Options (NASDAQ:PCAR)

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 1,194 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 903% compared to the typical volume of 119 put options.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. PACCAR has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.28.

In other PACCAR news, VP Henricus M. B. Wolters sold 7,766 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $591,225.58. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $251,685.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 7,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.73, for a total transaction of $616,165.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,113,164.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 106,949 shares of company stock valued at $8,207,798. Corporate insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,272,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,020,000 after buying an additional 280,559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,314,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,337,000 after buying an additional 1,462,333 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,750,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,670,000 after buying an additional 324,895 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in PACCAR by 11.5% during the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 2,326,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,724,000 after purchasing an additional 240,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.6% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,043,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,135,000 after purchasing an additional 31,293 shares during the last quarter. 63.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $82.15 on Wednesday. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $53.43 and a twelve month high of $83.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.87.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.11. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.51%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

