Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Call Options (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DCPH) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 5,536 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,126% compared to the typical daily volume of 131 call options.

In other news, insider Christopher John Morl sold 15,034 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total value of $772,446.92. Also, insider Daniel C. Martin sold 3,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total value of $106,680.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 244,565 shares of company stock worth $11,903,320. Corporate insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Deciphera Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 12,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,913 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Svb Leerink upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $55.00 price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.31.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $69.93 on Wednesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $19.69 and a twelve month high of $70.00. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.80 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.11 and its 200 day moving average is $34.29.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.19) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts anticipate that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.25 EPS for the current year.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company's lead drug candidate is DCC-2618, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

See Also: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.